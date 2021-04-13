United States President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have congratulated Muslims all over the world on the beginning of Ramadan.

In a statement, the president expressed his commitment to end all forms of religious prejudice, bigotry, bullying and hate crimes, especially against Muslims, saying that such attacks are unacceptable.

He emphasized the roles Muslim Americans have played in enriching the nation since its inception.

Biden said: “They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build. Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers.

“They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice.

“But still, Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes. This prejudice and these attacks are wrong. They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people,” he said.

The American president said he was proud to end, on his first day in office, “the shameful Muslim travel ban,” and that he would continue to stand up for human rights everywhere, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma, and Muslim communities all over the world.

He noted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim faithful in America and around the world still cannot gather together in celebration, while many other families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing.

“Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope. Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself,” Biden said.

He said though White House festivities will be held virtually this Ramadan, he and his wife look forward to resuming the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year.

The Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, also in his goodwill message, felicitated Muslims on the onset of Ramadan, thanking all those who have made so much sacrifice in the fight against the ravaging coronavirus.

“With our embassies and consulates around the world, the Department of State is committed to strong relationships with Muslim communities around the world.

“As the holy month of spiritual renewal begins, I wish all Muslims a Ramadan Mubarak.”