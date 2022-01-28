Biden drops hint on imminent attack on Ukraine by Russia

US President Joe Biden has hinted that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia might invade Ukraine next month.

The US president made the comments in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday.

The White House said the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks has stoked fears of an invasion.

“President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

“He has said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months.”

During their talk, President Biden “reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine”, a White House statement said.

Zelensky cconfirmed that he and Biden “discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future”.

Axios, citing unnamed sources, suggested the two disagreed on how imminent the threat was.

Some military experts suggest Russia may be waiting for the ground in Ukraine to freeze so they can move in heavy equipment.

Another important phone call will take place today, Friday, when French President Emmanuel Macron speaks directly with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

If Russia were to invade Ukraine, it would not be the first time. Russia annexed Ukraine’s southern Crimea peninsula in 2014.

It is backing rebels who seized large swathes of the eastern Donbas region soon afterwards, and some 14,000 people have died in fighting there.

Meanwhile Russia says it sees “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the US rejected Russia’s main demands.

The White House said the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks has stoked fears of an invasion.

Russia has denied any planned attack by it.