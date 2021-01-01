US president-elect, Joe Biden, has appointed a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo, as a member of his COVID-19 response team.

Biden is expected to be sworn-in on January 20 as the 46th US president.

Announcing her appointment, the transition team said Okolo served as a senior health policy advisor to US representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, before joining the team.

She also served as legislative aide for health policy on the US Senate committee on Health, Education, Labour and Pensions (HELP).

“Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington. A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Okolo was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.”