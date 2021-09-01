Bible Society of Nigeria set for 2021 Marathon Bible Reading

The Bible Society of Nigeria says it is set for the 2021 Marathon Bible Reading.

The society in a statement on Tuesday said the programme would be declared open on September 5, 2021 at the Saviour African Cathedral, Agege, Lagos State by its General Secretary/CEO, Pastor Samuel Sanusi.

According to the society, the programme will take place in Lagos and 12 other states across the country from September 6 to 10, 2021.

It noted that the programme would afford participants the opportunity to read the Bible uninterrupted between the hours of 9am and 5pm daily in their own native languages at the different centres.

It said: “Participants, irrespective of denomination, age or sex, will have a three-fold joy by participating.

“They will have the joy of reading the Bible in their languages, help someone else hear the Word of God in a new way and join others in continuous reading of the Bible.

“Admission into the programme is free.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes and distributes it and also raises funds for the Bible work.

So far, it has translated the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while translation/revision is ongoing in 10 languages.