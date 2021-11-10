Bianca Ojukwu lauds Anambra people for keeping faith with APGA

Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has lauded the people of Anambra State for keeping faith with her husband’s legacy by voting for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Bianca had on the eve of the election invoked the spirit of her late husband to lead APGA into victory in the election.

On Wednesday, she expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, commending residents for making it violence free.

She said this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, thanking party supporters and the entire Anambra residents for their support.

Bianca, also former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, said she was grateful to the good people of state for their steadfastness and resolute towards maintaining Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s legacy.

She said: “Soludo’s victory has brought back hope into a political heritage that was slowly inching towards eclipse. His victory has given us the chance to live another day as a party, after almost 16 years of governance in the state, Anambra people have given us yet another fresh mandate.

“This victory presents our party with another golden opportunity to prove to the citizens of Anambra that our party’s welfarism agenda and commitment to the grassroots remains firmly in place.

“And that we are dedicated to correcting the misdeeds of the past as we usher in a new era of dynamism in governance.”

Bianca stressed that Soludo has proved beyond reasonable doubt through his records that he was capable of driving the transformation for Anambra and the entire South East.

She also expressed the hope that the governor-elect would demonstrate a clear commitment towards repositioning APGA by reviving internal democracy, equity and transparency in the workings of the organs of the party.

She said: “The emergence of Soludo heralds a new dawn for Anambra, I am appealing to our party members who left in anger to keep an open mind.

“In due course, we hope that they will return and join hands in the process of rebuilding our party. The storm is over. It is now time for all to close ranks in solidarity and move our state forward.”