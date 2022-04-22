Biafra: Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)/Eastern Security Network bomb manufacturer during a raid at Uba Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The 50-year-old suspect identified as Simeon Onigbo was arrested reportedly Thursday.

The State’s police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, revealed the suspect who was interrogated on the spot, admitted being the manufacturer of most of the Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.Ds) used in attacking police stations in the state and outside the state.

Items recovered on the accused included: One already prepared Improvised Explosive Devices, fifty eight pieces of Cannon Steel Pipe, two chisels, one Monday Hammer one and a half bag of Potassium Nitrate, thirty pounds weight of Sulphur, Fourty Pounds Weight of dry Sand, 10 Pounds Weight of Red Sand, Thirty Pounds Weight of Gun Powder, Half Bag of Charcoal, Thirty Electronic Motorcycle Batteries and Seven Lengths of 8 millimeters Iron Rods”

Abattam indicated that the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) has taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and subsequently for possible detonation.

The Police spokesman affirmed:“investigation is ongoing, the suspect has made useful statement and mentioned members of his gangs outside the State who patronize him. Operatives of the Command are not relenting and all efforts are on top gear to arrest the named suspects.”