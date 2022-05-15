Biafra: IPOB Leader Kanu, laments killings in southeast, when visited  in detention by Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has visited the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in his detention facility.

Kanu is being held in a Department of State Security Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja.

The visit, according to Soludo took place on Friday.

The Governor shared details of the meeting, including photos on his verified social media handles Saturday night.

He shared photos where he was being embraced and welcomed by Kanu who was clad in an Atletico Madrid track suit.

It was not exactly clear where the meeting took place but the room had two cushion furniture, tables, television sets and what appeared to be a map board.

Soludo said the IPOB leader expressed sadness over the killings in the Southeast.

He posted that Kanu, who was happy to receive him and in high spirits, described the killings as sacrilegious.

” I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussions in a very convivial atmosphere”.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB”, Soludo quoted Kanu as saying.

Governor Soludo disclosed that the IPOB leader assured that if the opportunity arises, he would be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

Kanu was arrested last year and charged with alleged treasonable felony and terrorism, allegations he has continued to deny.

IPOB, the group he leads, has been accused by the Federal Government (FG) of various acts of criminality and violence, especially in the five southeast States of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra and Imo.

There has been increased attacks on security agencies and facilities and high profile individuals in the region since Kanu’s re-arrest last year, which have been blamed on the group.

Still, IPOB has consistently denied responsibility for the attacks, reiterating that it is a non-violent organization.

The group is seeking for the creation of an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the southeast and parts of South South.

