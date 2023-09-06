Biafra: Group challenges IPOB to deny involvement in breach of peace in South East

A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has challenged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to prove its non-involvement in the security infractions being experienced in the South East zone.

SNM’s challenge is contained in a statement on Wednesday by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka.

Semaka advised IPOB to prove its innocence rather than continually accuse SNM of being a stooge of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

IPOB had in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, accused the movement of siding with the Federal Government and argued that the only way to end insecurity in the region is through the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

It reacted to a letter SNM wrote to the Speaker House of Representatives, urging him to caution Hon. Obinna Aguocha, House Ad-hoc Committee Chairman on Insecurity in Abia over his unpatriotic calls for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

It argued that it amounted to interference with court processes and went contrary to the position of the House.

SNM described as contradictory statements made by one Emma Powerful where he accused the Federal Government of sponsoring insecurity in the South-East zone and saying that the only solution to insecurity in the region is the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read in parts: “It Is unfortunate that IPOB thinks Nigerians are fools.

“How can they say the federal government is sponsoring insecurity in the Southeast and that the release of Nnamdi Kanu is the only solution to insecurity?

“Was it the federal government that started the recruitment and brainwashing of vulnerable youths in the so-called Eastern Security Network (ESN)?

“Is it the federal government that initiated the primitive and retrogressive sit-at-home order that has brought down the businesses and livelihood of the people of the region?

“Or should we believe IPOB that it is the federal government that goes about burning down houses of traditional rulers in the region?

“The blood of the innocent Ndigbo and other Nigerians is on the terrorist organisation and they must come to equity with clean hands.

“Our position remains the same: Nnamdi Kanu should remain in custody while far-reaching consultations, investigations, and ongoing campaigns until a sustainable solution is found that will restore the peace and tranquillity of the region.

“This is our position and that of average well-meaning easterners.”

The movement advised IPOB and other stakeholders to shun violence and come to terms with the reality of the prosecution of its leader rather than continue to threaten Nigerians and blackmail the Federal Government with more violence with the expectation that Kanu would be released for peace to reign in the region.

Also Read:

The CSO observed that, in describing Hon. Obinna Aguocha as a stakeholder who knows the situation in the Southeast, IPOB has shown that they only listen to stakeholders whose utterances embolden them to unleash mayhem on the region and not those who call for calm and constructive engagement.

The movement said, “If IPOB is sincere in ending the needless insecurity in the South-East region, it should embrace peace and end all forms of hostilities.

“All that concerns us is for peace to return to the South East region and nothing more.’’