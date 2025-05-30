Biafra Day: Banks, markets kick sit-at-home order, open in Abakaliki

Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi State, witnessed human and vehicular movement in non-compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) in honour of fallen Biafra heroes.

The capital city witnessed busy streets; workers were in their offices, and businesses were ongoing at the markets.

However, some schools shut their gates out of fear of the unknown.

Some students and pupils did not go to school out of fear, but their schools were open for studies.

Banks and shops on the streets were opened, while markets and motor parks were opened for businesses.

Though no security agents were sighted parading the streets, the capital city was calm and peaceful, and people were going about their normal businesses.

Post Views: 1