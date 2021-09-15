Bi-Courtney rewards driver for returning bag containing money at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has rewarded Mr Emmanuel Eluu, a driver, for returning a bag containing bundles of local, foreign currencies, jewelry and other valuables.

The company’s Group Head, Human Resources, Mr Ola Azeez, presented the cash reward and letter of commendation to Eluu at the Lagos Airport office on Wednesday.

The bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt on August 30.

According to BASL, the rightful owner of the said items has since taken possession of the forgotten luggage.

Azeez said anyone who displays such exemplary behaviour such as Eluu’s deserved to be celebrated.

“Some others would have picked the bag and walked away, and such would be difficult to trace; if not totally impossible.

“What could only happen is to indict everybody working on the shift of the time it occurred, but we thank you for your honesty, for picking up the item and handing it over to the appropriate authorities.

“Your singular action is clearly in sync with the core values of the organisation.”

In the same vein, the acting Business Head of BASL, Mr Raphael Uchegbu, said the good integrity went across the board the entire operations of MMA2.

Uchegbu commended his supervisors and head of the unit for toeing the path of honour, as it could easily have been dismissed by anyone.

While narrating his experience, Eluu said he was returning to the office when he discovered the bag and decided to do the right thing by reporting the matter to his immediate supervisor.

The driver explained further that his supervisor in turn related it to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) supervisor in charge of the airside operation.