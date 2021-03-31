There will be fewer parties this Easter as big gatherings are restricted due to the pandemic.

But families can heave a sigh of relief as Easter hampers are coming their way to make up for foregone festivities, courtesy of StarTimes.

Easter celebration, the most important festivity in Christendom, will witness several days of religious activities this week to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Impacted by the pandemic, religious gatherings won’t experience capacity hall as part of protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but believers can participate live at home on digital-TV.

Catholic’s EWTN, Redeemers’ Dove TV, Synagogue’s Emmanuel TV, among others will stream their services live on StarTimes.

This is in addition to exciting content lined-up for family entertainment during Easter Holiday from Jenifa’s Diary to new and exclusive Nollywood movies.

StarTimes introduced an Easter promo to allow its subscribers enjoy the Easter holiday with access to an array of channels on a higher bouquet than they normally watch, at a very little cost.

On the exciting content line-up, Content Marketing Head, Ali Auta, noted: “As Easter approaches, families like to spend quality time watching TV series and movies together at home.

“Thus, our Easter decoder price slash and upgrade promo give families more reasons to sit at home and enjoy quality entertainment together for less than the bouquet price.

“Nova bouquet is N900 monthly.

“So customers who pay N1,800 for a two-month subscription will get an instant upgrade to view Basic/Smart bouquet for two months.

“Basic bouquet is N1,700 monthly and Smart is N2,200.

“So a customer who pays N3,400 for two months for basic or N4,400 for smart bouquet will be migrated to enjoy all the content on Classic and Super bouquets respectively for two months.

“Subscribers who key into the promo will save a minimum of N1,600.

“The promo ends April 30.”

Aside from the juicy discount, StarTimes subscribers have something to smile about as the affordable Pay-TV is paying surprise visits to reward subscribers with Easter hampers right at their door steps.

The feedback is always unexpected, with a priceless reaction from customers who may never have expected the gestures.

“I am stunned receiving this hamper; the same way I was stunned when I discovered that StarTimes has greatly improved its content offering,” Olumide Balogun said.