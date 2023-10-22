Beyond Limits Africa launches DICE

Beyond Limits, in partnership with key stakeholders in the tech, business and creative ecosystem, has announced the forthcoming Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence mixer, themed: “Solve for Africa: Co-Creating a Tech-Enabled Future.”

This pivotal gathering, slated for November 8, 2023, will span two enlightening hours plus a networking cocktail.

It aims to bridge knowledge gaps, catalyse collective action, and empower Africa’s burgeoning tech community.

Africa, often revered as the “cradle of civilisation”, holds the key to untapped potential amidst its challenges.

From healthcare disparities to economic inequality, the pressing question remains: How can technology be the potent catalyst to bring about positive transformation?

“We are at the cusp of a technological revolution in Africa. Harnessing this potential requires collective effort, innovation, and synergy among diverse stakeholders,” remarked Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, the esteemed convener of DICE and Founder of Beyond Limits.

Notably, Dr. Ehimuan, who recently transitioned from her role as the Director for West Africa at Google after a notable 12-year tenure, is now focused on driving digital transformation across Africa and growing the African tech ecosystem.

A stellar lineup of industry leaders and pioneers, including Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications and the Digital Economy, Nigeria; Funke Opeke, Founder of MainStreet Technologies; and Kola Aina, General Partner at Ventures Platform and Chairman of Board, Lagos Angel Network, will grace the event.

They will share insights, deliberate on industry trends, and spotlight innovative strategies.

The event is interspersed with a range of features, including pre- and post-event networking sessions allowing attendees to connect and exchange ideas.

Fireside chats, AMA sessions, lightning talks, and spoken word and music performances will serve to inspire, invigorate and illuminate the audience, all with a keen focus on the ecosystem.

The ambiance promises to be organic, personal and exclusive, ensuring that attendees depart feeling inspired, armed with fresh ideas, and empowered by new strategic connections.

“Our aim is to convene the brightest minds, provide a melting pot of ideas, and inspire attendees to co-create a brighter, tech-driven future for Africa,” Ehimuan added.

Given Dr. Ehimuan’s extensive background and achievements, including the launch of key Google initiatives like the Google Station programme and landing of Google’s Equiano fibre cable in Lagos, the tech ecosystem eagerly awaits her next impactful move.

Under her guidance, DICE 2023 promises to be a transformative experience for all participants.

Interested attendees from startups, big tech, policymaking, NGOs and the media are invited to mark their calendars for this game-changing event.