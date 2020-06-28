As part of activities to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, BewiAfrica, a not-for-profit organisation, organised a seminar to address the growing concerns over drug abuse by teenagers across the world and Nigeria especially.

The maiden BewiAfrica Outreach, held in Fadeyi area of Lagos to sensitise youths against the devastating effects of drugs, was hosted by the renowned comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st (GCON), while actress cum comedienne, Dr. Helen Paul, made a surprise visit to the venue.

According to BewiAfrica Founder, Florence Hungbo, the NGO took it upon itself to sensitise the youths, especially those of college age in the state, who have become entrenched in substance abuse and are mindless of its after-effects.

Hungbo said: “We visited the youths and leaders in Fadeyi and Ojuelegba with some entertainers and therapists to lecture the youths on the dangers of drug abuse on their health and future.

“Drugs kill Dreams.

“And this, we drummed home to the kids.”

Hungbo added that as countries and individuals fight to put a stop to drug abuse and its illicit trafficking, it is paramount for BewiAfrica to carry out more awareness/outreaches in areas identified as having high cases of drug abuse.

In Fadeyi, Femi Akinboyeku, a transport unionist, popularly known as J.Plum, condemned the abuse of any drug and also made it known that he doesn’t smoke or drink, yet has achieved so much in his endeavour.

“If I was doing drugs, I won’t be anywhere near where I have reached in my profession,” Akinboyeku said.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Somolu Local Government Council, Hon. Bowale Sosimi, condemned drug abuse and congratulated BewiAfrica for this exceptional cause, which he said was the first of its kind for the youth of the area.

In Ojuelegba, the Deputy Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Aransiola Qudus, popularly known as Baresi, thanked BewiAfrica for choosing Ojuelegba to create more awareness on drug abuse and also advised the youths and leaders present to extend the awareness to others.

In her vote of thanks, the founder said the goal of the outreach was to strengthen global action and cooperation towards creating a society that is free from drug abuse and unlawful drug trade.

Hungbo appreciated everyone that took part in the event and promised to touch more lives and reach more places in the state and beyond.

Held June 26 of every year, the theme for the 2020 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was: “Better Knowledge for Better Care,” which emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

