The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, on Wednesday, cautioned judges against actions that could put the court in bad light.

Justice Tsoho made the remarks at the opening of the 36th Annual Judges Conference in Abuja.

“I encourage Your Lordships to always be wary of actions that will put us and indeed, the court, in bad light.

“We have managed in this new beginning, to arrange interactive discussions in the course of this conference.

“It is my hope that Your Lordships will appreciate such arrangement,” he said.

He said he was happy that the court and its judges were not captured in any negative news as a result of the elections held in Edo and Ondo states.

He restated that the process of appointing new judges had commenced.

“However, efforts will be made to ensure that there is equitable representation on the Bench of the court,” he said.

Tsoho, who sought the unalloyed cooperation of the judges and staff, urged them to put in more efforts to tackle the upsurge that would follow the eventual control of the coronavirus with regard to increase in the number of cases and attendant services.

The judge, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support for the judiciary, also thanked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad and members of the National Assembly for their efforts.