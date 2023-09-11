Between Tinubu’s reforms and Nigerians’ expectations, by Kehinde Aderemi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was quoted to have said at a gathering that Nigeria is not poor, but we are only poor in management and leadership.

The statement credited to President Tinubu is indeed true. That is why Nigeria is still where it is till date.

In truth, poor Leadership and poor management had been the greatest challenges of this country. Having identified the problems that had been bedeviling Nigeria for a very long time now, I think it makes a lot of sense for Tinubu to tackle these problems headlong and save Nigeria from the present situation.

When he assumed the mantle of leadership of this country in May this year, Tinubu brought to the fore the Renewed Hope agenda of his party, the All Progressives Congress. He assured us that there is still hope in Nigeria, even as it was evident that the country had been grounded by poor leadership and poor management of both human and capital resources.

President Tinubu gave us hope and assurances that his administration will take charge and salvage the situation in a pragmatic manner. Yes, our hopes were high, our expectations were legion. It is understandable because we believed the new administration would give us an instant relief and solutions to the multifarious challenges bedeviling the country.

Nigerians were right because we thought the Tinubu administration should be about reforms. It should be about the much-needed succour. We yearned for a transformational leader that will transform Nigeria from its past ugly narratives.

Given his antecedents as a political strategist, activist and a man of the people, many believed Tinubu had what it takes to salvage Nigeria’s future from the backlogs of foreign debts and the economic downturn of past administrations. With his emergence, we thought the era of having a transactional leader as the president of this country was gone.

Nigeria didn’t want a leader that will sell the country to the western world and setting the stage for another “corporate slavery”. From his political resume, Tinubu is neither a greenhorn in Nigeria’s politics nor a pushover in the management of human and material resources.

In Nigeria’s politics, he’s come of age, matured, old and should be sincere enough to know the kind of a leader Nigeria needs most at this critical time of our national life. He was once in the trenches. He had been in exile. He had been involved in the struggle to enthrone this evolving democracy. He was a former Senator and two-term Governor of Lagos State and all of that.

Tinubu had also succeeded in etching his name in gold as the most respected politician of this moment. He was a major force that led the opposition party to oust a sitting president and also installed a president. And as they say, he has the political acumen to perform wonders.

The election came and he won, though amid heavy oppositions. President Tinubu is still Nigeria’s president whether we like it or not. He has a four-year mandate to drive the fate of this country as the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Having said that, my major concern and that of the mass of the people of this country about Tinubu’s administration is that the present situation in the country is very uninspiring. And I believe it all boils down to the obvious lacuna between his reforms and the expectations of Nigerians.

I remembered when the 2023 election campaign was at its peak, Nigerians felt the need to question Tinubu’s chances at the polls, considering his much exaggerated age and health issues. As a politician of note, Tinubu knew what he wanted and he knew how to get it. He was quick to respond that presidency is not bricklaying. He told us that he knew the level of the tasks ahead, saying leadership is about being focused, visionary and transformational. He admitted that though he was not perfect, he would bring Nigeria back to its glorious days as the giant of Africa.

However, with over 100 days of his administration, the reality is that Nigerians are expectedly waiting for the breakthrough from the various challenges encountered in the past. Today, the pains are evidently written on the faces of Nigerians.

Politicians were at it last week as they celebrated the 100 days of Tinubu in office as the president of Nigeria. However, I marvelled at the various adverts on the pages of some of the major newspapers in Nigeria celebrating the 100 days of this administration.

And reading through those adverts, I saw deceits, I saw hypocrisy, I saw lies and pretence in the words that were surreptitiously crafted in those adverts. Many of them hide their original intent from us. They knew Nigerians are gullible and politicians have their ways of seeking public sympathy.

As far as I am concerned, the first 100 days of this administration is not something we should be celebrating as such. It is a mixed feeling of successes and failures and it could be much more better. I pity some of PBAT supporters that believe in his “wonders of Lagos”.

Lagos is no Abuja. Governance at the federal level is no tea party and President Tinubu had also attested to this. For instance in Lagos, for close to 25 years now, it was the usual “one-man show”. But Nigeria as a country is such a complex entity and there is no easy way or shortcut to the route of impactful governance.

Listing the achievements of the Tinubu’s administration in the last 100 days, some of the sponsors of the adverts listed the removal of Fuel Subsidy, appointment of Service Chiefs, arrest of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele and the trial of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission AbdulRasheed Bawa. Students loan scheme, Dissolution of MDAs, appointment of Ministers, Republic of Niger crisis and a few others were also listed.

As far as I am concerned, all these are obviously great feats that are far better than doing nothing. At least, Tinubu’s immediate past predecessor spent close to six months studying Nigeria’s management complexity running a one man show without any cabinet. So, the politicians were correct. It is their right to highlight and celebrate all these as major achievements of the Tinubu’s 100 days in office.

But beyond that, it is not in our best interest for all of us to be praise singers to this administration. Critical assessment of Tinubu’s 100 days is to keep the administration on its toes, moreso, in a situation when normal political decision of a leader was very much celebrated as something unique and spectacular.

For me, President Tinubu started well with the removal of the fuel subsidy regime, but failed to hit the nail on the head. More importantly, Mr.President should have come up with an impactful reforms initiative and masses-friendly transformational ideas to cushion the negative effect of the subsidy removal. In my view, the N5 billion used as palliatives and being distributed to the states should have been used to improve our health, education and power sectors. It should have been used for the repair of our dead refineries and other infrastructures, including our roads.

It is nothing but misplacement of priority to use N5 billion that is meant for palliatives to buy a trailer load of rice and other staple foods. This, to me, is the same old idea of spreading corruption between the Federal Government and the State Governments. It would not have any reasonable impact.

It is unfortunate that we have our four refineries not working and the cabals are everywhere eating deep into the economy of the nation. Nigerians are suffering as they could no longer breath with the present economic situation in the country. The naira is always on a free-fall with foreign exchange becoming more scarce at the forex. There is urgent need to rescue the naira from going down.

The administration of President Tinubu is contending with worsening forex crisis, ridiculous and rising poverty and inflation, fuel price hike, bloated cabinet members, spike in cost of living and shrinking household income and many more. Though our expectations and hopes are high, it is a fact that the Tinubu’s reform leaves Nigeria poorer and miserable amid assurances.

The last few months have been very rough and tough. Nigerians are really going through a difficult phase. However, President Tinubu had also said that the challenges cannot be fixed easily like a cup of coffee. He compared the difficulties we are going through at the moment to the pains of a childbirth, stating that the pains are necessary for birth of a new nation.

There is a huge gap between the pain and the hope and the best way to bridge the gap is to cushion the negative effect through possible economic policy direction, but the N5 billion palliative being shared by the Federal Government is far from achieving the best.

Finally, as Tinubu had said, now is the time to rescue the nation. It is very important to say that as Nigeria now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges once and for all. This is the right time for us to save and deliver Nigeria in our quest to realise the incredible potential of our nation.

. Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos.