Better days ahead, NAN MD appeals to staffers

The Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, on Wednesday reassured members of better days ahead, calling for dialogue and understanding.

Ponle made the appeal at a meeting he held with the management and members of staff of the agency at its Lagos office.

This was to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Ponle urged them not to rely on misinformation, disinformation and rumour going on about staff welfare.

He said: “If there are challenges now, there were more challenges before, but we weathered the storm, and they were surmounted.

“So, whatever we have is not a new thing.

“In fact, they cannot be compared with what we have overcome.

“We still have expectations but when money is not enough, there is not much we can do.

“Let us resolve our challenges internally.

“It happens everywhere.

“Please come to me and let us dialogue until we resolve them.

“We believe it is going to be better in the coming days.

“We are ready to serve you but do your own part.”

Seeking understanding of members of staff, Ponle said that the agency remained one of the least funded, hence there was need to use the little available judiciously.

He said that the management had been able to give the office some facelift and purchased few workstations.

Ponle, who urged the staff members to support the agency, also said management appreciated the efforts most members of staff were putting in.

He said: “If you don’t understand, you can ask genuine questions.

“We are ready to provide answers.”

He said that the management would provide more facilities to ease the operation of the agency.

He added: “We cannot meet all our expectations at once.

“Let us remain appreciative of what we have.

“We are here to serve the common purpose and contribute our quota to the development of our country.”

The Managing Director also said that things that were affecting the career progression were being addressed.

He said that the agency had been doing a lot on regular promotion of staffers and ensure career progression, while also consulting regularly on how to improve staff welfare.

Ponle said: “We have expanded the zonal structure from six to 12 with effect from January 1.

“These are part of efforts to ensure staff progression.

“Those who are also being stagnated will have the opportunity of growth.

“Apart from that, it will increase our visibility and provide administrative convenience.”