Betta Edu: Minister speaks on allegations of contract award to his ‘company’

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has distanced himself from claims of owning a company awarded a contract by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

He spoke following the allegation of his involvement in the financial scandal of suspended Minister, Betta Edu.

Some outlets had reported that a firm linked with Tunji-Ojo, New Planet Projects Limited, received N438 million as “consultancy fees” from Edu.

But speaking in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday, the Minister of Interior said: “I am not a signatory to the company.

“As I’ve always said, I came into public office with a commitment to base my service on sincerity of purpose and openness.

“I believe that Nigerians don’t deserve to be kept in the dark in terms of public office operations.

“And actually, I was shocked because the company in question was a company where I was a Director.

“About five years ago, I had resigned from my directorship.

“I and my wife founded the company 15 years ago.

“Well, in 2019, when I got to the House of Representatives, when I won election precisely, I made a change.

“I had resigned as Director of the company to hold office.”

Tunji-Ojo said he is only a shareholder of the company which is not in violation of the law, adding: “Of course, and to the best of my knowledge, the public service rule does not prohibit public officers from being shareholders.”

A search by The Eagle Online confirmed that the Minister had indeed resigned from the firm.

A Corporate Affairs Commission document seen by The Eagle Online showed a change in the directorship of the company.

The was duly validated by the CAC on August 8, 2019.