Betta Edu: CISLAC rejects appointment of Perm Sec, demands suspension of top officers

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre/Transparency International in Nigeria has described as “utter disappointment” the appointment of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Poverty Alleviation, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, to run the ministry in place of the suspended Minister, Betta Edu.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Permanent Secretary was named to run the ministry following Edu’s suspension.

The Executive Director of CISLAC/Head of Transparency International in Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), said it was unacceptable that Enitan, the Accounting Officer of the ministry, involved in such a scandal should be allowed to supervise the ministry.

According to him, such action would compromise the investigation, adding that it was an insult to the intelligence of the public.

Musa said: “The impression to right-thinking people is that the government is planning a river of the heist and abuse of public trust.

“By our extant regulations and laws, the Permanent Secretary is the accounting officer who should have been suspended along with the Minister.

“Ministers work on recommendations of civil servants led by the Permanent Secretary.

“There is no evidence that the Permanent Secretary did not participate in the matters being investigated.

“In any case, the Permanent Secretary did not object to what happened and should be the subject of investigation.

“We are seriously perturbed that top officers who are connected with approvals and sanctions of financial and procurement process within the Ministry like the Permanent Secretary are yet to be suspended or subjected to thorough investigation till their innocence is proven; instead they are promoted to sensitive positions, where the ongoing investigation could easily be hampered or sabotaged.

“Appointment of Enitan to head the Ministry will certainly undermine the credibility and respect accorded the current administration.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency rescind his decision to appoint the Permanent Secretary and other persons who should as well be under serious investigation to occupy such a sensitive position, pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and scrutiny of the Ministry by anti-corruption agencies.

“We also call on the President to consider persons with integrity, track record and free of corruption background in future appointments to demonstrate the readiness for good governance in Nigeria.

“We further call on Civil Society, media and other well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject unjustified or secluded appointments, to ensure inclusive reform that will enhance transparency and accountability in governance.”