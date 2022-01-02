Bethel Abduction: CAN confirms 120 abducted students so far released

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, has confirmed that a total of 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have so far regained.

Rev, Hayab made the confirmation in statement issued in Kaduna Saturday.

The cleric recalled that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, suspected bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the State and kidnapped 121 students.

He added that the number of the released students included one student who was freed on December 28, 2021 and another one who regained his freedom on January 1, 2022.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” Rev Hayab restated.

NAN