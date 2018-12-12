Bet9jaNNL: Remo Stars pulls out from NNL Super 8

Remo Stars Football Club has pulled out from the forthcoming Bet9ja Nigeria National League Super 8 competition scheduled to hold on December 15, 2018, in Aba, Abia State.

Remo Stars Football Club has pulled out from the forthcoming Bet9ja Nigeria National League Super 8 competition scheduled to hold on December 15, 2018, in Aba, Abia State.

A November 24 decision reached by the NNL league board during the Annual General Assembly held at NERA Hotel Jabi, Abuja indicated all eight teams will be promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Following the earlier decision made, Remo Stars have now noticed that the Nigeria National League (NNL) is no longer going by the earlier decision made to promote all eight (8) and we have therefore decided on our part not to honour the scheduled NNL Super 8 in Aba,” the club stated.

The Sky Blue Stars finished top of Group B2 in the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (Bet9jaNNL) with two (2) points ahead of Delta Force FC.