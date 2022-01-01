Bet9ja to invest N5m in Ekiti football league – FA Chairman

The Chairman of Ekiti Football Association, Bayo Lanlege, has said that Bet9ja will be investing more than N5 million in the football league in the state in 2022.

He disclosed this on Friday at an interactive meeting with members of Ekiti Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The meeting was held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the FA Chairman, the association has been able to secure sponsorship of the second edition of the bet9ja football league.

Lanlege said: “I can confirm to you that our sponsor, bet9ja, is ready to support the 2022 edition of the state football competition, tagged: ‘bet9ja Ekiti Football League, 2022.’

“During the first edition of the competition in 2019, our sponsor invested N3 million.

“We are happy that there is an increment now.”

Lanlege added that his vision for the association in 2022 was to model the football eco-system in the state to an enviable height, such that it would be role model to others.

While assuring of laudable football competitions in 2022, he called for the cooperation and support of stakeholders, particularly sports writers in the state.

The FA chairman called on the government and kind-hearted individuals in the state to invest more in sports sector, especially football.

Highlighting some of programmes lined up for next year, the FA Secretary, Pelumi Abiara, disclosed that Ekiti Secondary Schools Football Competition, cutting across all the 16 local government areas of the state, would commence in January 2022.

Abiara added that the bet9ja Ekiti Football League registration had commenced, enjoining interested football clubs to come out and register.

Responding, SWAN Chairman, Quozeem Oladapo, and his predecessor, Deji Ogunsakin, promised the association’s robust relationship and prompt football reportage.

Present at the occasion were: a FA Board member, Folabi Adegboyega; former SWAN Chairman, Bayo Babalola; and members of the association, among others.