Bet9ja/Lagos SWAN Cup: Adeleye, Oyeleke emerge table tennis, scrabble winners

The table tennis event of the Lagos Sports Writers Association of Nigeria/Bet9ja sponsored tournament on Wednesday produced a new champion, as Lagos State Television player, Shakiru Adeleye, defeated two former champions of the competition, Lukman Ologunro and Tunde Oyedele to emerge as the winner.

Ologunro won the last edition competed for in 2019 and he was defeated by the eventual winner, in the semifinal before beating the 2018 winner, Oyedele in the final.

In the third-place game, Ologunro defeated Mike Mayaki to secure the bronze medal.

In the scrabble competition, defending champions and former SWAN chairman, Niyi Oyeleke, defeated Charles Ogundiya of New Telegraph in the final.

The game organised with the full presence of the Lagos State Scrabble Association saw Ogundiya taking the game to his more experienced opponent but later succumbed to Oyeleke, who won with over 200 scores.

Meanwhile, the Lagos SWAN Week continues today with the quarterfinal and semifinal stages of the football event.

TVC, who topped their group will be up against one of the best losers, Inspiration/Lasgidi in the first quarterfinal while Community Watch, who also finished as the winner in Group B, will be playing against Unilag FM, who scaled through as the second-best loser.

It will be a tough battle between 2018 winners, Complete Sports and Multimedia Journalist, in the third quarterfinal as Pooja Media will face off against Radio Nigeria.