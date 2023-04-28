Bet9ja: Court convicts mother, son for false information

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured a conviction of one Oluwayemisi Samuel and her son, Joshua Samuel, before Justice A. A. Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on separate one count charge each bordering on false information.

Oluwayemisi and Joshua squandered the sum of N5.6 million on sport betting and then sent a false petition to the EFCC.

They alleged that the money was fraudulently withdrawn from their Opay account to a sport betting account without their authorisation by an unknown individual.

The separate counts read: “That you, Oluwayemisi Samuel (F) and Hezekiah Samuel (now at large) sometime in March, 2023 in Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, committed an offence to wit; willfully gave false information to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which information was used to carry out investigation on your complaint to the Commission, which information you knew to false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 16(2) of the same Act.

“That you, Joshua Samuel (M) and Hezekiah Samuel ( now at large) sometime in March, 2023 in Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, committed an offence to wit; willfully gave false information to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which information was used to carry out investigation on your complaint to the Commission, which information you knew to false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 16(2) of the same Act.”

They pleaded guilty to the charges.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel N. Salele urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced both defendants to seven years imprisonment each with an option of N150,000 fine.