Best UTME candidate clears WASSCE result with eight A1

The best candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has again shown her academic prowess, clearing her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 8 A1 and a B2.

The 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Umeh was earlier celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

The Anambra State indigene received several awards including a scholarship from the state government.

Umeh also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.

She was presented with a cheque on the company’s premises at Ikeja, Lagos, on July 28, 2023.