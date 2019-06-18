A new flavour from the stables of Nigerbev Limited, makers of Best alcoholic beverage, has been unveiled in Nigeria to the delight of their teeming alcoholic beverage lovers.

The Management of the company in a statement on Tuesday said Best alcohol premium beverage aims to satisfy the taste buds “of our esteemed customers and consistent with our pledge to provide Best products and exciting choices at all times, we have recently introduced a new variant called Best Honey Cream made from soothing and comforting honey flavour which can be served chilled or with ice”.

The product is now available in trade channels – open markets, supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, bars and restaurants.

It is available in 750ml and 200ml bottles.