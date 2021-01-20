Turkish giants Besiktas are lining up a six-month loan deal for forgotten Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo.

Reports indicated that the Turkish side are hopeful of bringing him to the club, but finances are an issue and they’ll need to reach some kind of agreement over his wages.

Ighalo may take a pay cut or his Chinese club will need to cover the bulk of his wages to seal the deal with the Turkish side.

Ighalo did have a bright opening at Old Trafford and he scored a couple of nice goals, but he’s barely been used at all this season.

Besiktas are currently tied at the top of the table with Fenerbahce who’ve just added Mesut Ozil to boost their title bid, so it’s clear that they want to add an attacking force of their own to help them regain the league title.