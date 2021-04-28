Turkish Super Lig leaders, Besiktas, are the latest club to be linked with on-form striker Simy Nwankwo, who looks set to quit doomed Crotone at the end of this season.

The Crotone coach has already admitted that ‘Nwankwo will not go down with the club to Serie B even though he still has many years left on his contract there.

Serie A club, Genoa, as well as clubs in France and Belgium have also been mentioned in connection with the 28-year-old prolific scorer, whose transfer market value is an affordable four million Euros.

The big centre forward has fired 19 goals and provided two assists so far for bottom club Crotone this season.

This was after he finished Goal King in Serie B last term with 20 goals to get the club back to the Italian top flight.