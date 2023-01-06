Berger Paints announces resignation of Company Secretary

The board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of its Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.

The Managing Director of the company, Alaba Fagun, made the announcement in a statement Friday in Lagos.

Fagun said: “The board wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), its stakeholders and by extension, the general public, of the exit of the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr Ayokunle Ayoko, from the company’s employment.

“The board appreciates Ayoko for his dedicated and exceptional services throughout his engagement and wish him more success in his future endeavours.

“The foregoing is for your information in line with Rules 17.5 and 17.6 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the NGX’s Rule Book (2015).”

Ayoko was appointed the Company Secretary /Legal Adviser of Berger Paints in 2018.

Prior to joining Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Ayoko served as Company Secretary to FBN General Insurance Limited, FBN Insurance Limited and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited.