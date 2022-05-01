Benzema tipped to win Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has “no doubt” that Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d’Or after leading the Spanish giants to the LaLiga crown.

The French striker scored his 42nd goal in 42 games this season as Madrid romped to the league title on Sautrday, with a 4-0 win over Espanyol. He has also led Real to the latter stages of the Champions League, where they face Manchester City on Wednesday.

Such feats have led to calls for him to win the Ballon d’Or, a sentiment echoed by his boss.

“Benzema has been good now and ever since he arrived,” said Perez.

“There is no doubt that they have to give him the Ballon d’Or this year, they can’t take it away.”

Perez also gave a cryptic take on Real’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, with the Paris Saint-Germain star out of contract in the summer.

“I hadn’t fallen for that but now that you tell me it could be true…” he teased when asked if he was excited to sign the striker.

“When we plan next year’s squad, we’ll see.”