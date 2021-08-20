Benzema signs two-year contract extension

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, it was announced on Friday.

Benzema, 33, has become the latest player to sign a contract at the Bernabeu following extensions Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal in recent months.

Sources told ESPN that Federico Valverde is also set to be offered an extension.

Benzema’s contract was due to expire next summer, however after losing club captain Sergio Ramos when his deal ran out earlier this year, the club have moved to ensure the same does not happen to the France international.

After joining in 2009, Benzema has gone on to make 560 appearances in all competitions for Real and is the club’s fifth all-time leading goalscorer with 281.

He has also won four Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns during his time at the club.