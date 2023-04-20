Benzema signs contract extension at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has reportedly extended his contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.



The 35-year-old’s existing deal with the Spanish and European champions is due to expire at the end of June, but there has never been any serious suggestion that he could leave Bernabeu on a free transfer this year.



According to AS, an automatic renewal has been triggered in Benzema’s contract, which will take him until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.



The report claimed that next season will be the Frenchman’s last at Bernabeu, with Real Madrid expected to sign a replacement for the experienced forward next summer.



Brazilian teenager Endrick will also be arriving at Los Blancos in 2024, with the 16-year-old already agreeing to make the move to the capital giants from Palmeiras.



Benzema has had his fitness problems this season but has once again been a hugely important figure for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists in 35 appearances.



The forward has four Champions League goals to his name, with Real Madrid preparing to take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition next month.



Meanwhile, Benzema has struck four times in the Copa del Rey, and he will have the chance to lift the trophy for Los Blancos next month, with the team preparing to take on Osasuna in the final.



The Frenchman has also scored 14 goals and registered three assists in 19 La Liga outings this term, but Real Madrid are second in the table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.



Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) has scored more times for Real Madrid than Benzema, who has found the back of the net on 349 times in 640 appearances in all competitions.



Meanwhile, the forward is sixth on the all-time appearance list for the capital giants behind Raul (741), Iker Casillas (725), Manolo Sanchis (710), Sergio Ramos (671) and Santillana (645).



Benzema has won four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and five Champions League titles during his time at Bernabeu, in addition to three Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and five Club World Cups.



Real Madrid are believed to view Erling Braut Haaland as the ideal replacement for Benzema, but Manchester City are reportedly hopeful of convincing the Norway international to sign a new contract.



Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are also expected to sign new short-term deals at Real Madrid, but there remains uncertainty surrounding the futures of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Nacho and Mariano Diaz, who also only have contracts with the club until the end of June.