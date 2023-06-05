Benzema scores in farewell game, but hosts Real Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored a penalty kick in his final Spanish LaLiga game at the Bernabeu, but could not inspire them to victory as they drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao.

On Sunday, Real Madrid announced that the Ballon d’Or winner would leave the club as a free agent at season end.

This was after 14 trophy-laden years, with the French striker linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

After Thibaut Courtois saved a Mikel Vesga penalty kick early in the first half, Athletic Bilbao took the lead in the 49th minute through Oihan Sancet.

This was after Sancet stabbed a tame effort at the goalkeeper before rifling in the rebound for his 10th league goal of the season.

Real Madrid levelled in the 72nd minute after Eder Militao took an elbow to the face from Yuri Berchiche in Athletic Bilbao’s penalty area.

Benzema stepped up to calmly slot home the kick before receiving a standing ovation from the fans.

Real Madrid held onto second place in spite of the draw, as 10-man Atletico Madrid were held 2-2 at Villarreal following Jorge Pascual’s equaliser in the second minute of added time.

Diego Simeone’s side finished the season with 77 points, one behind local rivals Real Madrid.

Osasuna secured a spot in the Europa Conference League, beating Girona 2-1 to finish seventh, two points above Athletic Bilbao.

Reuters/NAN.