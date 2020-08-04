Karim Benzema has plans to pursue a boxing career when he hangs up his boots.

The Real Madrid star has won three LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies since joining the club from Lyon in 2009.

He played a key part in Real’s LaLiga title triumph last season by scoring 21 goals as only Lionel Messi (25) netted more.

In a YouTube interview with kickboxer Fouad Ezbiri, Benzema, 32, said: “I get a thrill out of combat sports, and I love to train.

“Once my football career is over, why don’t I train with you for six months?

“Then, if you think I am ready for a fight, there’s no problem as far as I’m concerned.

“I swear to God, I’m up for it.”

Benzema also revealed his admiration for boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The 54-year-old will step foot in a professional boxing ring for the first time since 2005 when he takes on Roy Jones Jr on in an exhibition match on September 12.

Tyson has teased a boxing comeback for months and is in top shape heading into the bout at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Speaking about Tyson, Benzema said: “It’s his strength.

“I have always admired his presence, his determination and attitude. Besides, he has come from nowhere.”