Benzema in talks with PSG

Real Madrid talisman, Karim Benzema, is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, his preferred destination if Erling Haaland joins Los Blancos.

According to a report by Catalan outlet, El Nacional, Benzema is open to the prospect of joining Paris Saint-Germain if Erling Haaland joins Real Madrid.

The French striker has already opened talks with PSG over a possible move, although the discussions are only in an initial stage.

Benzema has been with Real Madrid for over a decade and has been one of their best players in that period. However, it is particularly following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 that the Frenchman embraced more responsibility and established himself as the team’s talisman.

The 33-year-old is in the form of his life right now, with 18 goals and eight assists in 21 appearances across all competitions making him one of the most prolific players this season in Europe.

As a result, Benzema has popped up on the radars of some of the biggest clubs across the continent despite his advancing age, with Paris Saint-Germain being one of his prospective suitors.

The interest from PSG is understandable, considering the uncertain future of Kylian Mbappe.

Interestingly, Mbappe is reportedly set to join Real Madrid when his PSG contract runs out next summer, as talks over a renewal have been slow.

In addition, Mauro Icardi has been deemed surplus to requirements, with the Argentine forward even offered to Real Madrid. As a result, the Ligue 1 heavyweights have been forced to dip their toes in the market for an attacking reinforcement, with Benzema emerging as their priority target.

However, while Benzema’s preference is to stay at Real Madrid and pen a new contract with the club, his hand could be forced if Erling Haaland joins Los Blancos next summer. In such a scenario, the 33-year-old could be forced to share game-time, which is why he will favour a move to PSG.

As a result, Benzema has opened talks with PSG to lay the groundwork of a possible transfer if he is forced to call it quits at Real Madrid. However, the discussions are only in an early stage at the moment, and it remains to be seen if the Real Madrid talisman ends up departing the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.