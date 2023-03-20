BenueDecides2023: Rev. Father humbles Speaker as APC regains state lost under Ortom

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has been declared winner of the Benue State governorship election.

This was according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday in Makurdi.

Alia scored the highest votes to beat his closest rival, Peoples Democratic Party Engr. Titus Uba, who is the incumbent Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Alia led in the race with a margin of 251,020 votes.

The Returning Officer for the Governorship Election in Benue State, Prof. Adamu Farouk Kuta, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, announced that Alia polled a total of 473,933 to lead Uba who had 223,913 votes, while Labour Party’s Heman Hembe trailed with 41,881 votes.

Our Correspondent reports that results collated from all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state indicated that the APC’s Alia won majority of the votes in 17 LGAs.

Uba won in four LGAs, while the LP won one local government area.

Other parties did not win in any of the LGAs of the state.

The results from 22 out of the 23 LGAs in the state were announced, leaving out Kwande LGA, where elections did not hold as a result of printing error discovered on the ballot sheets.

Earlier, Prof. Adamu Farouk Kuta, the State Returning Officer, explained that the setback could not affect the declaration of the entire results of the election as the margin of the winning party far exceeded the registered voters in Kwande LGA.

“We are relying on Electoral act, Section 24 sub 1 and Electoral guideline of INEC,” Kuta said as he declared Alia of the APC winner at exactly 5:47pm on Monday.

The final scores

APC: 473,933

LP: 41,881

NNPP: 1,187

PDP: 223,913

Total valid votes:756,903

Rejected votes: 11,499

Total votes cast:768,402

Full results from LGAs

Apa

Coalition officer: Prof. Roberts

Total registered voters – 66,720

Accredited voters – 17,435

APC – 7,925

LP – 465

PDP – 7806

NNPP – 12

Total valid votes – 16,520

Rejected votes – 485

Total votes cast – 17,005

Gwer West

Total registered voters – 74,563

Accredited voters – 26,333

APC – 10,947

LP – 1,509

NNPP – 8

PDP – 13, 609

Total valid votes – 26,155

Rejected votes – 175

Total votes cast – 26,330

Logo

Coalition officer: Dr Mnena Yaji

Total registered voters – 114,100

Accredited voters – 33,114

APC – 15,574

LP – 296

NNPP – 11

PDP – 16,385

Total valid votes – 32,582

Rejected votes – 509

Total votes cast – 33,091

Ado

Coalition officer: Prof Oche

Total registered voters – 83,199

Accredited voters – 14, 811

APC – 8,662

LP – 308

NNPP- 58

PDP – 4,379

Total valid votes – 14,355

Rejected votes – 448

Total votes cast – 14,803

Gwer East

Total registered voters – 99,851

Accredited voters – 34,111

APC – 20,083

LP – 1,272

NNPP -12

PDP – 12,085

Total valid votes – 33,601

Rejected votes – 283

Total votes cast – 33,924

Agatu

Total registered voters – 64,315

Accredited voters – 18,407

APC – 7,482

LP – 216

NNPP -11

PDP – 9,934

Total valid votes – 17,943

Rejected votes – 464

Total votes cast – 18,407

Obi

Total registered voters – 69,126

Accredited voters – 17,759

APC – 9,897

LP – 1,185

NPP — 39

PDP – 6,267

Total valid votes – 17,519

Rejected votes – 240

Total votes cast – 17,759

Ukum

Total registered voters – 142,119

Accredited voters – 39,425

APC – 28,503

LP – 439

NNPP -4

PDP – 9,418

Total valid votes – 38,640

Rejected votes – 785

Total votes cast – 39,425

Tarka

Total registered voters – 55,464

Accredited voters – 20, 939

APC – 16,422

LP – 175

NNPP – 7

PDP – 3,748

Total valid votes – 20,632

Rejected votes – 299

Total votes cast – 20,931

Buruku

Total registered voters – 129, 696

Accredited voters – 46,418

APC – 34,713

LP – 1155

NNPP -69

PDP – 9,513

Total valid votes – 45,937

Rejected votes – 470

Total votes cast – 46,407

Kastina-Ala

Coalition officer: Prof. Jonathan

Total registered voters – 168,318

Accredited voters – 42,189

APC – 34,347

LP – 178

NNPP — 8

PDP – 6716

Total valid votes – 41,669

Rejected votes – 520

Total votes cast – 42,189

Gboko

Coalition officer: Dr. Tersar Ichor

Total registered voters – 249,636

Accredited voters – 77,230

APC – 53,985

LP – 1493

NNPP – 165

PDP – 18,773

Total valid votes – 75,316

Rejected votes – 1261

Total votes cast – 76,577

Ohimini

Coalition officer: Dr Maneseh

Total registered voters – 46,713

Accredited voters – 15,918

APC – 7,233

LP – 973

NNPP — 5

PDP – 6,785

Total valid votes – 15,751

Rejected votes – 157

Total votes cast – 15,908

Guma

Total registered voters – 114,054

Accredited voters – 38,889

APC – 15,371

LP – 535

NNPP -41

PDP – 22,083

Total valid votes – 38,239

Rejected votes – 505

Total votes cast – 38,744

Ushongo

Coalition officer: Dr Terfa

Total registered voters – 117,769

Accredited voters – 43,228

APC – 31,946

LP – 913

NNPP — 61

PDP – 8,879

Total valid votes – 42,655

Rejected votes – 566

Total votes cast – 43,221

Ogbadigbo

Coalition officer: Prof Fumilayo

Total registered voters – 72,231

Accredited voters – 17,242

APC – 7,627

LP – 405

NNPP — 30

PDP – 6,032

Total valid votes – 15,846

Rejected votes – 399

Total votes cast – 16,242

Oju

Coalition officer: Dr Patrick

Total registered voters – 110,166

Accredited voters – 28,576

APC – 17,245

LP – 1611

NNPP — 49

PDP – 8,811

Total valid votes – 28,142

Rejected votes – 433

Total votes cast – 28,575

Makurdi

Coalition officer: Prof Gabriel

Total registered voters – 305,600

Accredited voters – 76,026

APC – 56,432

LP – 3792

NNPP -316

PDP – 12,329

Total valid votes – 74,565

Rejected votes – 1,343

Total votes cast – 75,908

Vandekiya

Coalition officer: Prof Terlumun

Total registered voters – 163,980

Accredited voters – 62,105

APC – 46,786

LP – 129

NNPP — 23

PDP – 12,988

Total valid votes – 61,492

Rejected votes – 605

Total votes cast – 62,097

Otukpo

Coalition officer: Dr Eke

Total registered voters – 149,987

Accredited voters – 37,567

APC – 19,430

LP – 2,187

NNPP — 147

PDP – 12,834

Total valid votes – 36,898

Rejected votes – 658

Total votes cast – 37, 556

Konshisha

Total registered voters – 131,461

Accredited voters – 43,779

APC – 13,997

LP – 21,606

NNPP — 140

PDP – 5,905

Total valid votes – 43,106

Rejected votes – 673

Total votes cast – 43,779

Okpokwu

Coalition officer: Dr. Benjamin

Total registered voters – 76,366

Accredited voters – 19,544

APC – 9,326

LP – 1039

NNPP — 21

PDP – 8,634

Total valid votes – 19,303

Rejected votes – 221

Total votes cast – 19,524.