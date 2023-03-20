Trending
#BenueDecides2023: Rev. Father humbles Speaker as APC regains state lost under Ortom

The Eagle Online

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has been declared winner of the Benue State governorship election.

This was according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday in Makurdi.

Alia scored the highest votes to beat his closest rival, Peoples Democratic Party Engr. Titus Uba, who is the incumbent Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Alia led in the race with a margin of 251,020 votes.

The Returning Officer for the Governorship Election in Benue State, Prof. Adamu Farouk Kuta, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, announced that Alia polled a total of 473,933 to lead Uba who had 223,913 votes, while Labour Party’s Heman Hembe trailed with 41,881 votes.

Our Correspondent reports that results collated from all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state indicated that the APC’s Alia won majority of the votes in 17 LGAs.

Uba won in four LGAs, while the LP won one local government area.

Other parties did not win in any of the LGAs of the state.

The results from 22 out of the 23 LGAs in the state were announced, leaving out Kwande LGA, where elections did not hold as a result of printing error discovered on the ballot sheets.

Earlier, Prof. Adamu Farouk Kuta, the State Returning Officer, explained that the setback could not affect the declaration of the entire results of the election as the margin of the winning party far exceeded the registered voters in Kwande LGA.

“We are relying on Electoral act, Section 24 sub 1 and Electoral guideline of INEC,” Kuta said as he declared Alia of the APC winner at exactly 5:47pm on Monday.

The final scores
APC: 473,933
LP: 41,881
NNPP: 1,187
PDP: 223,913

Total valid votes:756,903
Rejected votes: 11,499
Total votes cast:768,402

Full results from LGAs

  1. Apa
    Coalition officer: Prof. Roberts
    Total registered voters – 66,720
    Accredited voters – 17,435

APC – 7,925
LP – 465
PDP – 7806
NNPP – 12

Total valid votes – 16,520
Rejected votes – 485
Total votes cast – 17,005

Gwer West
Total registered voters – 74,563
Accredited voters – 26,333

APC – 10,947
LP – 1,509
NNPP – 8
PDP – 13, 609

Total valid votes – 26,155
Rejected votes – 175
Total votes cast – 26,330

  1. Logo
    Coalition officer: Dr Mnena Yaji
    Total registered voters – 114,100
    Accredited voters – 33,114

APC – 15,574
LP – 296
NNPP – 11
PDP – 16,385

Total valid votes – 32,582
Rejected votes – 509
Total votes cast – 33,091

  1. Ado
    Coalition officer: Prof Oche
    Total registered voters – 83,199
    Accredited voters – 14, 811

APC – 8,662
LP – 308
NNPP- 58
PDP – 4,379

Total valid votes – 14,355
Rejected votes – 448
Total votes cast – 14,803

  1. Gwer East
    Total registered voters – 99,851
    Accredited voters – 34,111

APC – 20,083
LP – 1,272
NNPP -12
PDP – 12,085

Total valid votes – 33,601
Rejected votes – 283
Total votes cast – 33,924

  1. Agatu
    Total registered voters – 64,315
    Accredited voters – 18,407

APC – 7,482
LP – 216
NNPP -11
PDP – 9,934

Total valid votes – 17,943
Rejected votes – 464
Total votes cast – 18,407

  1. Obi
    Total registered voters – 69,126
    Accredited voters – 17,759

APC – 9,897
LP – 1,185
NPP — 39
PDP – 6,267

Total valid votes – 17,519
Rejected votes – 240
Total votes cast – 17,759

  1. Ukum
    Total registered voters – 142,119
    Accredited voters – 39,425

APC – 28,503
LP – 439
NNPP -4
PDP – 9,418

Total valid votes – 38,640
Rejected votes – 785
Total votes cast – 39,425

  1. Tarka
    Total registered voters – 55,464
    Accredited voters – 20, 939

APC – 16,422
LP – 175
NNPP – 7
PDP – 3,748

Total valid votes – 20,632
Rejected votes – 299
Total votes cast – 20,931

  1. Buruku
    Total registered voters – 129, 696
    Accredited voters – 46,418

APC – 34,713
LP – 1155
NNPP -69
PDP – 9,513

Total valid votes – 45,937
Rejected votes – 470
Total votes cast – 46,407

  1. Kastina-Ala
    Coalition officer: Prof. Jonathan
    Total registered voters – 168,318
    Accredited voters – 42,189

APC – 34,347
LP – 178
NNPP — 8
PDP – 6716

Total valid votes – 41,669
Rejected votes – 520
Total votes cast – 42,189

  1. Gboko
    Coalition officer: Dr. Tersar Ichor
    Total registered voters – 249,636
    Accredited voters – 77,230

APC – 53,985
LP – 1493
NNPP – 165
PDP – 18,773

Total valid votes – 75,316
Rejected votes – 1261
Total votes cast – 76,577

  1. Ohimini
    Coalition officer: Dr Maneseh
    Total registered voters – 46,713
    Accredited voters – 15,918

APC – 7,233
LP – 973
NNPP — 5
PDP – 6,785

Total valid votes – 15,751
Rejected votes – 157
Total votes cast – 15,908

  1. Guma
    Total registered voters – 114,054
    Accredited voters – 38,889

APC – 15,371
LP – 535
NNPP -41
PDP – 22,083

Total valid votes – 38,239
Rejected votes – 505
Total votes cast – 38,744

  1. Ushongo
    Coalition officer: Dr Terfa
    Total registered voters – 117,769
    Accredited voters – 43,228

APC – 31,946
LP – 913
NNPP — 61
PDP – 8,879

Total valid votes – 42,655
Rejected votes – 566
Total votes cast – 43,221

  1. Ogbadigbo
    Coalition officer: Prof Fumilayo
    Total registered voters – 72,231
    Accredited voters – 17,242

APC – 7,627
LP – 405
NNPP — 30
PDP – 6,032

Total valid votes – 15,846
Rejected votes – 399
Total votes cast – 16,242

  1. Oju
    Coalition officer: Dr Patrick
    Total registered voters – 110,166
    Accredited voters – 28,576

APC – 17,245
LP – 1611
NNPP — 49
PDP – 8,811

Total valid votes – 28,142
Rejected votes – 433
Total votes cast – 28,575

  1. Makurdi
    Coalition officer: Prof Gabriel
    Total registered voters – 305,600
    Accredited voters – 76,026

APC – 56,432
LP – 3792
NNPP -316
PDP – 12,329

Total valid votes – 74,565
Rejected votes – 1,343
Total votes cast – 75,908

  1. Vandekiya
    Coalition officer: Prof Terlumun
    Total registered voters – 163,980
    Accredited voters – 62,105

APC – 46,786
LP – 129
NNPP — 23
PDP – 12,988

Total valid votes – 61,492
Rejected votes – 605
Total votes cast – 62,097

  1. Otukpo
    Coalition officer: Dr Eke
    Total registered voters – 149,987
    Accredited voters – 37,567

APC – 19,430
LP – 2,187
NNPP — 147
PDP – 12,834

Total valid votes – 36,898
Rejected votes – 658
Total votes cast – 37, 556

  1. Konshisha
    Total registered voters – 131,461
    Accredited voters – 43,779

APC – 13,997
LP – 21,606
NNPP — 140
PDP – 5,905

Total valid votes – 43,106
Rejected votes – 673
Total votes cast – 43,779

  1. Okpokwu
    Coalition officer: Dr. Benjamin
    Total registered voters – 76,366
    Accredited voters – 19,544

APC – 9,326
LP – 1039
NNPP — 21
PDP – 8,634

Total valid votes – 19,303
Rejected votes – 221
Total votes cast – 19,524.

