BenueDecides:  Journalist task Gov – elect on good governance

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) has urged the governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Allia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work towards providing good governance to improve the lives of the people.

This is contained in a statement issued by CBJ President, Dr Anule Emmanuel, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He congratulated Alia and his deputy governor-elect, Dr Sam Odeh, on their victory in the Saturday’s governorship election.

Emmanuel said Alia was coming at a trying time when the state was in dire need of purposeful, sincere and committed leadership.

“Your well-deserved victory bestows a degree of trust in your capacity to lead Benue in a most genuine, purposeful, and committed manner to engender speedy economic growth and wellbeing of our people.

“We expect you to swing into action immediately after your inauguration on May 29 in tackling the lingering issues of non-payment of salaries,pensions, decaying infrastructure, insecurity and other frontline challenges,“ he said.

Emmanuel urged Alia and his deputy to strive towards uniting the people of Benue, irrespective of their political affiliations to create a peaceful atmosphere to galvanise good governance.