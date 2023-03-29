BenueDecides: Governor-elect receives Certificate of Return

Benue Governor-elect, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), promising to live up to the expectations of the people.

“We will not take this trust of yours for granted. We remain indebted to all who made this day possible.

“We will remain loyal and patriotic to the tenets of our nation. We will remain faithful and great citizens of the state and nation.

“We look forward to work with different groups and all parties in the state. We are looking forward to taking our state to higher heights,” he said.

Alia urged the people to be the architect of a new face of Benue, pledging that his administration would restore the lost glory of the civil service as the engineer room of the government.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor-elect, Sam Ode, pledged to work with the governor-elect for the development of the state.

Regina Akume, the member-elect for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives, encouraged the people to look for areas to assist the governor-elect to deliver on his mandate.

The state Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tertindi Adom, promised that the youth would give the incoming administration 100 per cent support.