Benue: Troops got faulty intelligence, community provided attackers with women, others — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has disclosed that the massacre in Benue State occurred because troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria were provided with faulty intelligence, while the residents of the state provided women, food, and accommodation for those who attacked Yelewata and killed over 200 persons.

The Chief of Defence Staff disclosed this and more at a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Musa said troops received intelligence that more killer herders were on their way to some communities in Benue State in different locations, mobilised and deployed to the named communities, but on getting there, discovered the intelligence was faulty, only to learn the attack was elsewhere.

He said that the informants also provided information that revealed the location and environment of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Yelewata, where there was a large concentration of people, resulting in the large number of those killed.

General Musa said: “When troops received intelligence that bandits were on their way to attack some communities in the state in different locations, troops mobilised and deployed to the named communities, but on getting there, discovered the intelligence was not factual, only to learn the attack was elsewhere.

“This is why we always say communities should provide us with information.

“See something and report to security agencies.

“The criminals were given accommodation in the community.

“They were given food to eat.

“They were even given women before the attacks, yet the security agencies were not informed.

“How did they know about the IDP Camp and the location in that community?

“They were guided by some persons in that community.”

Musa added that following Presidents Bola Tinubu’s directive, the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Navy, and Nigerian Air Force have mobilised to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

He called on the Federal Government to tackle the issue of porous Nigerian borders.

He said arms dealers were out to sell their products in Nigeria following the challenges in the Sahel states comprising Sudan, Central Africa Republic, and Libya.

He said: “Those thinking that building a border fence to protect our country from these crisis infested countries and end porosity would be too expensive should learn from countries like Pakistan, which built a border wall separating the country from Afghanistan, double border wall in a square size that is bigger than Nigeria.

“We especially grieve with the nation over the tragic losses in Yelewata, Benue State, and other affected areas in both the southern and northern regions of our country.

“These senseless acts of violence against fellow citizens weigh heavily on our hearts.

“As always, we remain fully committed to ensuring that justice is served and that peace and stability are restored to all corners of Nigeria.

“These multi-faceted threats underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive, multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary approach.

“In response, the Armed Forces have fully embraced the Whole-of-Society Approach: a framework that emphasises synergy among the military, government institutions and the people as a unified trinity in the fight against insecurity.”

