Benue: Troops foil bandit attacks, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully foiled planned bandit attacks on communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

This followed a series of intensified operations against criminal elements.

Conducted between September 26 and 28, 2025, the operations resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other materials, boosting residents’ confidence in security agencies.

According to OPWS authorities, on September 26, troops deployed at Abaji received credible intelligence on bandits moving in Agurugu village.

Acting swiftly, the soldiers engaged the criminals at Sheekan village, forcing them to flee.

A subsequent search recovered an automatic pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, AK-47 magazines, and 29 mobile phones abandoned by the bandits.

On September 28, troops at Gbise undertook a patrol towards Igyudu village following reports of bandit activity.

The bandits again fled upon sighting the advancing soldiers.

Security forces recovered a single-barrel gun, additional rounds of ammunition, AK-47 and G3 magazines, a hand grenade, a tear gas canister, assorted medical kits, and a mobile phone.

Reacting, Major General Moses Gara, Force Commander of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, praised the troops for their bravery, swift response, and professionalism.

He emphasized that the success of the operations demonstrates the effectiveness of strategies employed by the Nigerian Army and allied security agencies.

“We remain committed to restoring lasting peace in Benue and neighbouring states.

“Our troops have shown resilience and determination, and we will not relent until these areas are completely secured,” he said.

The Force Commander assured residents of Katsina-Ala and surrounding communities of their safety and urged them to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing military operations.