Benue to US, UNHCR: Attacks not religious, they’re land-grabs by herdsmen

The Benue State Government has made it clear that the wave of deadly violence and displacement in the state is not rooted in religious conflict, but rather in a calculated effort by armed herdsmen to seize ancestral lands from indigenous communities under the guise of open grazing.

This position was strongly presented by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode, mni, who received a high-powered delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United States Congressional Staff on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia during a courtesy visit to Government House, Makurdi.

Dr. Ode noted that the continuous and systematic attacks on rural communities are aimed at forcefully displacing the native population to pave way for uncontrolled grazing, a practice he described as outdated and unsustainable.

He called for ranching as the only viable and modern solution, stressing that it aligns with global standards and would restore peace and order in affected areas.

“These conflicts are not religious. They are deliberate attempts to sack indigenes from their lands. The pressure on land, coupled with archaic grazing methods, is at the heart of this crisis,” he asserted.

He reiterated the state government’s firm alignment with the Federal Government’s directive for security agencies to decisively tackle all criminal elements, irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

“We are committed to working with the federal authorities to ensure peace and security for our people,” the Deputy Governor said.

Dr. Ode expressed gratitude to the delegation for their visit, particularly to the IDP camp at the Makurdi International Market, and described it as a clear demonstration of their genuine concern and willingness to understand the true picture of the humanitarian crisis.

He assured the visitors of Benue’s openness and transparency, stating: “Our books are open. We are ready to collaborate with humanitarian partners to ensure accuracy in data and effectiveness in response. We believe in international best practices.”

Leading the delegation, Jessie Ainslie of UNHCR Washington D.C. conveyed heartfelt condolences to the state and people of Benue over the recent killings.

“Our hearts break for you,” she said. “News of the attacks has reached Washington, and Americans are following developments here closely.”

She disclosed that the delegation included eight U.S. Congressional staffers, four Republicans and four Democrats, on a fact-finding mission to evaluate U.S. humanitarian aid and its impact in Nigeria.

The team had earlier visited Borno State and is expected to return to Abuja later in the day.

Ainslie commended the Benue State Government’s efforts in providing sustainable support for displaced populations.

She cited the example of an agricultural site allocated by the government, which has helped IDPs regain their livelihoods.

“This shows the resilience of communities when given a chance to rebuild,” she noted.

The delegation is expected to visit Tartyo in Guma Local Government Area to engage with locals participating in peacebuilding initiatives.

The visit is part of broader efforts to support the safe return and reintegration of displaced persons.

This engagement underscores the growing international attention Benue State is receiving, as global partners seek sustainable ways to address the humanitarian fallout from persistent insecurity, displacement, and land-use conflict in the state.

