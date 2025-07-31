Benue to IDPs: Remi Tinubu’s N1b donation not for food

The Benue State Government has told protesting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) that the N1 billion donated to the state by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was not meant for the purchase of food.

The Information Officer of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Terna Ager, made this known when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday.

Ager equally said the protest was politically motivated.

He said: “There is no situation at the camps that warrants such a protest.

“The government is providing food.

“Those at the Yelwata camp often move to the International Market camp in Makurdi because more food donations are coming in there.

“The First Lady’s N1 billion pledge is for resettlement, not for immediate food distribution…

“The disbursement processes take time.

“They are protesting because they believe the money should be shared among them, but that’s not the purpose.”

