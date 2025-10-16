Benue test runs juice factory, ready for commercial production

The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) on Wednesday test-ran its juice factory: Benfruits Juice Industry, and is ready for commercial fruit juice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sweet, fresh, and additive-free juice was produced during the test run of the factory.

NAN also reports that those who tasted the juice described it as natural and one of the best that they have taken.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, told newsmen shortly after the test run that the juice was produced purely from Benue State oranges.

Asemakaha stated that when the factory becomes fully operational, no Benue State oranges would leave the state in large quantities.

The GMD pointed out that orange farmers would not only get a market for their products but full value as well.

He said that the factory would also create many jobs for Benue State people.

He said: “This is the juice produced from our Benue oranges.

“From these same oranges, we will produce oil, and the chaffs will be used for organic fertiliser.

“There is no waste here.

“After this test runs, we will check the whole process again and make sure that everywhere is set for takeoff.

“We are going to do something that has not been done before in this state.

“Just give Governor Hyacinth Alia six more years, and our yams, mangoes, and oranges will never waste again.

“Our farmers will have full value for their products.”

Asemakaha recalled that BIPC took over the management of the state-owned juice processing factory in July.

According to him, the company was dormant for over 20 years, and BIPC, upon takeover, engaged Sono Company, experts in juice production in the world, to revive the industry.

The factory’s Plant Engineer, Henry Boager, said the factory has the capacity to produce four metric tonnes of juice per hour.

Boager boasted that they have a competent technical team to handle the factory machines for optimal results.

He assured the people that post-harvest losses would be minimised and farmers would get real value for their produce.