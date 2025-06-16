Benue: Suspected herdsmen kill another 59 in fresh attack

No fewer than 59 persons have been confirmed dead in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in the Yelewata axis of Benue State.

Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed the development on Sunday when he received the report of a panel he set up on militia attacks in the state.

Alia said the herdsmen were suspected to have launched the attack from Nasarawa State, where they reside.

Speaking with newsmen at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Alia said the latest figures are based on physical head counts by security agencies working with families of those killed.

Among those killed were military and civil defence personnel who fought to defend Yelewata against the attacks.

