Benue State House of Assembly elects 10th Assembly Speaker

Hyacinth Dajoh (APC-Gboko West) on Monday emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the Benue State House of Assembly.

The new Speaker was elected by the lawmakers shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly in Makurdi.

Dajoh scored 17 votes to defeat his closest rival, Becky Opin (APC-Gboko East), who polled 15 votes in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lami Danladi (APC-Ado) was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker appreciated his colleagues for their support that saw him emerge as the speaker.

He said the members had placed a big responsibility on his shoulders and solicited for their support to succeed, describing the task ahead of him as onerous.

Dajoh appealed to the lawmakers and people of the state to pull down the wall of disunity so as to move the state forward.

“There is strength in unity as a house divided against itself cannot stand,” the speaker said.

He said cooperation among the three arms of government was non negotiable for good governance.