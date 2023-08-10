Benue State gets new Commissioner of Police

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday said Bartholomew Onyeka had assumed duty as its new Commissioner of Police.

This was contained in a statement by SP Sewuese Anene, State Police Public Relations Officer, in Makurdi.

The statement stated that CP Onyeka joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The officer has served in various states across the country in operational, administrative and investigative capacities.

Some of the positions he held included Commander, Operation Smash; Commander, Operation Rescue; Commander, Operation Festival; and Commander, Operation Fire for Fire, all in Imo State Police Command.

He was also former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Abia State Police Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Imo State Police Command; DCPA, Zamfara State Police Command; and DCPA, Zone 1, Kano State.

The new CP was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police on June 3, 2021 and posted as CP-In-Charge of Force Communication, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He served as Commissioner, Plateau State Police Command from November 4, 2021 to August 2, 2023, before his posting to Benue State.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Defence Studies Association of India.

CP Onyeka, who has taken over from CP Julius Okoro, pledged his commitment to protect lives and property in the state.