A recorded video of the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, in an aborted phone conversation during a live news broadcast has been trending on social media.

The video went viral on Thursday.

The video, which was recorded by a TikTok user: @gbelegbonaija, captured the moment when the automated voice of his network provider alerted the Deputy Governor that his account was too low to continue the call.

The three TV hosts who were having conversations with Abounu can be seen looking stranded when his call ended.