Benue State Commissioner’s brother gunned down on his farm

Christopher Inalegwu, the elder brother of Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu, has been shot dead.

The farmer was gunned down on his farm in Aku village, Okololo Ward of Agatu Local Government Area on Monday.

Witnesses said the deceased, Christopher, 65, was working on his farm when the gunmen accosted him and opened fire.

Michael said the attack was unprovoked.

He lamented the loss of his only surviving sibling, saying despite the pain, the people of Agatu and Benue State by extension would not surrender to the caprices of evil men.

He said after his brother was shot, it took a while before he was helped to a nearby hospital, but there was no doctor in the facility.

He added that his brother who had sustained severe injury was thereafter moved to another hospital, where he gave up the ghost few minutes on arrival.

“They opened fire on him at his farm in Aku in Agatu. We cannot be cajoled to submit our land,” he said.

The Commissioner assured that the state government would do everything possible to mobilise security to Gwer West and Agatu areas of the state where the inhabitants are presently under attack.

Contacted, the spokesperson of Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get report of the incident.

