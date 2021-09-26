Benue Speaker felicitates Unongo at 86

The Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has felicitated a Benue elder statesman and third Republic Minister of Steel Development, Paul Unongo, on the event of his 86th birthday celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Wuese Orshi, on Sunday in Makurdi.

Uba described Unongo as an epitome of wisdom and custodian of moral and cultural values of the Tiv people who had gained reputation for championing the cause for the recognition of Tiv people within and outside Nigeria.

He said the sound initiatives of the octogenarian had birthed the Community of Tiv Students (CTS) which fast became the umbrella organisation for Tiv indigenes in higher institutions of learning both at home and in the diaspora.

The lawmaker extended the warmest felicitation of his family and the entire members of the ninth Benue assembly to the elder statesman and prayed to God to grant him more years of good health and peace of mind to continue to play his fatherly roles.