Benue security situation improved after Tinubu’s visit — Tor Tiv

His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, says the security situation in Benue has improved since President Bola Tinubu’s visit on June 18.

Ayatse stated this on Tuesday in Makurdi, when the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who was on a condolence visit to the state over the incessant killings, visited his palace.

The paramount ruler, who acknowledged that though the killings had not completely stopped, the violence had reduced significantly since the president’s visit.

He said that following Tinubu’s directive, the Chief of Defence Staff had ordered the deployment of more security personnel to Benue communities.

“This visit comes after the massacre of over 200 of our people on the night of Saturday, the 13th, and the morning of Sunday, the 14th of June, 2025.

“Your visit follows closely after your husband, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, who altered his itinerary to send us a message of comfort on June 18, 2025.

“While the attacks by militias and bandits have not completely stopped, we can report that there has been some noticeable improvement in security.

“Your presence here today reflects not only your strategic support as a former Senator of the Federal Republic but also your motherly and compassionate response to moments of distress in our nation.

“Your initiatives in health, social investment, agriculture, care for orphans, IDPs, persons living with disabilities, and the elderly, have not gone unnoticed,” he said.

Ayatse appreciated the first lady’s numerous interventions in Benue schools, as well as her economic empowerment programmes.

According to him, Mrs Tinubu has done so much for the state, expressing optimism that her visit will inspire her to do more.

“We bring before you the painful reality of our people. The persistent attacks by militias on our farms have been sustained for years, leading to loss of lives and property.

“Farmers have been driven away from their lands because so many have been killed, leaving us in pain and despair.

“Some of our people are displaced and living in camps, while many more are staying with friends and relatives across different parts of the state under harsh conditions.

“Hunger is widespread, and food is scarce in a state once celebrated as the “Food Basket of the Nation.” In all of this, we have not received adequate compensation or meaningful support.

“Instead, what has been offered to our grieving people feels like salt added to their wounds, token gestures that do not meet the needs of mothers who have lost children or families who have been destroyed,” he added.

The traditional ruler described the killings as a national tragedy that must not be treated with kid gloves.

He pointed out that even the governor of Nasarawa State had publicly raised alarm about the influx of terrorists, showing his awareness of the threat and his willingness to confront it.

He further said that federal security agencies had not matched that urgency in addressing the killings in Benue.

“Our prayer is that these relentless attacks will finally stop. That our people will return safely to their farms.

“We hope that meaningful relief and restoration will come to our communities,” he added.

