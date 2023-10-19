Benue saves N1.2b from monthly wage bill

The Benue Government says it has saved N1.2 billion from the state monthly wage bill following a payroll audit.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, Michael Oglegba said this when he spoke with newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

Oglegba said the figures given by the past administration were not realistic because the federal allocation for the state stood between N6.5 billion and N7bllion.

He said the implication of the figures bandied by the former administration was that the entire monthly federal allocation to the state was not enough to meet the recurrent expenditure.

“When we came in, we set up a team to review the wage bill of the state and fortunately, I was in charge of that team.

“So, what we did was to start from the wage bill of the state civil service. From there, we went to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Teaching Service Board (TSB), and the local government councils and the wage bill has come down drastically.

“If the immediate past administration said the wage bill was 7 Billion and the income was around N6.5 million to Billion, what that meant was that before the money came in, it was already spent.

“It meant that they were unable to meet the liabilities of the state such as the monthly recurrent expenditures; there was zero money available for capital projects. That is the implication,’’ he said.

Oglegba added: “If you hear Alia quote N1.2 billion, it means the real position of the wage bill as at the moment of talking. This is because this audit is ongoing.

“We are not done yet. So, why I can’t give you a specific number now is because it is an ongoing process, month by month the wage bill drops.”

The commissioner said the government had paid five months’ workers’ salaries in the first four months of the administration.

“Now salaries are paid consistently on every 25th day of the month, even before federal allocation drops,’’ he said.

Oglegba said that the Alia administration had done so much in its five months in office, without borrowing to meet its financial obligations such as payments of salaries and contractors.

“We created headroom so that we can now comfortably pay workers on a monthly basis. If you notice, we pay salaries before federal allocation drops.

“The federal allocations drop around 25th to 28th of every month and we pay salaries on the 25th of every month.

“That means that we raised the monies meant for salaries before the allocation drops. It is important to make it clear that the monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) alone is not enough to pay salaries,” he said.

He said that even the federal allocation had not improved in spite of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

He said the state government was only being smart in cutting down the cost of running the government.

“The federal allocation has not improved drastically. People think that with the removal of subsidy, the monies have been increased or maybe tripled, no, it hasn’t. We still get the normal thing we used to get. We get N7 Billion at times, it is not fixed.

“In fact, the amount was six points, something billion until commissioners of finance in the country protested last month and it went up marginally by a billion naira. So we are still within the range that we were in the past.

“What is different now is that we have reduced the cost of doing business to the barest minimum. When we discover a new way to save government money, we go for it.

“For example, since the 1980s the state government has remained on 1100 KVA line, both the State Secretariat and Government House. It has taken Alia coming in to the government to change it to a 3300 KVA power line. And this means more power supply.

“It means the N35 Million being spent monthly on diesel is cut down to the minimum of maybe 10 Million for electricity bill.

“It means that what was spent on repairs and maintenance of the generators can now be channeled into another important thing. These are smart decisions taken in all areas of government and we are saving money,” he said.

He said with prudent management of resources, the state had embarked on the construction of 16 township roads in Makurdi, installation of street lights, rehabilitation and remodeling of the state Assembly Complex, and the renovation of the state secretariat among others.